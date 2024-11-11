Enniskillen judge slams victim-blaming of child

A JUDGE has slammed comments made by the manager of the Clinton Centre in Enniskillen who appeared to “victim-blame” a child and portray her as the predator of a man currently residing on bail at the centre, charged with abducting her.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court Alioune Sow (19) has formed a relationship with the child who resides in a care facility from which she regularly goes missing.

Due to serious concerns over child sexual exploitation, each time she returns, staff check her phone and following another incident of being missing overnight on October 21, images were found that appear to show she was with Sow at the Clinton Centre.

He was served with a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) on September 24 and when arrested, denied being in the child’s company,

Since the CAWN, she has come to him on at least five occasions, but he never informed police.

Objecting to bail the detective said as well as being in breach of the notice, Sow is currently on bail which prohibits contact with the child or any residents of the care facility but, “He continues to flout conditions.”

Sow has accrued a 37 previous convictions over recent years, beginning when he was a youth and is currently on bail for other matters.

The detective continued, “This is a vulnerable girl, flagged as high-risk of child sexual exploitation. Police are trying to keep her safe. While missing for almost 24 hours she was considered high-risk of immediate harm and the phone evidence indicates she was with the defendant during this time. She has had 12 missing episodes since September. We are seriously concerned about harm to this child. ”

He confirmed the child won’t cooperate with police and believes she’s in a relationship with Sow.

A defence barrister called the manager of the Clinton Centre to give evidence in support of Sow being released on bail.

Sow, described as the son of an international musician, is, “Very bright and intelligent.”

Refusing bail, Judge Browne criticised what he felt was “victim blaming” by the manager, and concluded, “The defendant has a formidable record.

Sow will appear again by video link on November 25.

