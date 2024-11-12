Enniskillen centre reopens after suspected gas leak

ENNISKILLEN town centre has reopened after the Emergency Services carried out an investigation following what was reported as a suspected gas leak.

“The road was closed for a time there to allow checks to be carried out on what was thought to be a gas leak but turns out it wasn’t. The road is open again,” a Police statement said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition