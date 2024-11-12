Enniskillen centre reopens after suspected gas leak

ENNISKILLEN town centre has reopened after the Emergency Services carried out an investigation following what was reported as a suspected gas leak.
“The road was closed for a time there to allow checks to be carried out on what was thought to be a gas leak but turns out it wasn’t. The road is open again,” a Police statement said.
