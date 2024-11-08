DV8 returns to the high street in Enniskillen

ENNISKILLEN High Street is set to see a shopping boost with a popular clothing chain planning to open a new store just in advance of Christmas.

DV8 Clothing, who currently trade in the town through its Erneside based store will be opening a second location on the high street.

The store which sells over 40 top fashion clothing brands as well as footwear and accessories in its stores and online is opening the store in the premises which household goods retailer Menarys recently vacated.

DV8 was previously located in this unit which closed it’s doors in 2018.

Noelle McAloon from Experience Enniskillen BID is delighted with the new addition to the town and believes it will help boost the high street coming up to the Christmas period.

“It is very welcome that the unit vacated by Menarys, when they moved to bigger premises, is to be soon occupied by DV8 clothing,” she said.

“Giving an even bigger range of clothing for shoppers in Enniskillen high street, a great boost for the last quarter of 2024.”

Leading brands stocked by the retailer include Superdry, 11Degress, SikSilk, AX Paris, Parisian, Jack Wills and Vans. The hip fashion house is well-known for its uber cool shop interiors and has dedicated customers across Ireland and the UK.

