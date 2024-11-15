Dunbar honoured with London fellowship award

ACTOR Adrian Dunbar has been presented with a prestigious fellowship award from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London following his starring role at the West End Theatre.

The 66-year-old was one of eight people recognised at the City of London Guildhall in recognition of commitment to the entertainment industry, through his work on stage and on TV screens.

Dunbar, who rose to fame following ‘Line of Duty’, played a starring role ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ at the Barbican Theatre and his success was so big that it was confirmed it’ll be turned into a movie.

The Enniskillen Gaels ambassador received huge acclaim for his success on the London stage.

“I’m delighted ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ will continue its journey onto the big screen this November,” he said.

“We had a great three months at the Barbican [Theatre] and I thoroughly enjoyed treading the musical theatre boards for the first time.

“It’s exciting news that even more people will have the opportunity to see the show in cinemas across the UK, Ireland and beyond,” added Dunbar.

He’s been juggling his acting commitments on stage with his TV duties, playing the main character ‘Ridley’ in the popular ITV drama which returned for a second series recently.

“‘Ridley’ stood out upon its debut because of the performance of Adrian Dunbar,” TV critic Brittany Frederick wrote in ‘Comic Book Resources’ recently.

“Centering a whole show around one protagonist means that the aforementioned star has to completely hold the viewer’s attention, and Dunbar has always been able to do that in spades.”

With speculation that a seventh series of ‘Line of Duty’ may return next year, Dunbar has recently been cast in a special festive film, titled ‘A Sudden Case of Christmas’ comedy.

The comedy, which was released on Monday, will also feature well-known American actor and film producer, Danny DeVito. It’ll be on the TV screens around the Christmas period.

