Derrylin dominate second half to seal the victory

Derrylin 2-10

Tempo 1-8

In a classic example of a game of two halves, Derrylin’s second half performance swept them to a victory in the Minor Football B Championship Final that few in the Belcoo ground could have anticipated at half time.

The young O’Connell’s had been largely outplayed by their Tempo counterparts with the Maguire’s dominating from the start and surging into a 1-6 to 0-3 lead by the 28th minute.

A last kick goal to halve the deficit did give Derrylin a vital lift going into the break and they certainly came out fired up for the restart.

Despite hitting four wides, Derrylin drew level by the 40th minute and then edged in front before a 45th minute goal gave them real momentum.

