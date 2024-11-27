+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Storm Emma

CAUTION: Fermanagh road ‘impassable’ due to ice

Posted: 8:48 am November 27, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH motorists have been urged to take extra caution on the roads after a popular route was deemed “impassable” due to the icy road conditions.

“Road users are advised to avoid the Old Coach Road in Bellanaleck as it is impassable due to icy conditions,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

The dangers of Fermanagh roads were highlighted recently after a bus, carrying a number of school children, left the road. Thankfully all of the pupils and passengers escaped unscathed.

