BREAKING: Pupils evacuated from Fermanagh school

PUPILS have been evacuated from St Michael’s College in Enniskillen and the Emergency Services are currently at the scene after “a smell in the building” was reported.

The Herald understands that the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

St Michael’s College released a short statement on Facebook this afternoon (Tuesday) confirming that all pupils were “present and well”.

“Firstly all pupils are present and well having been evacuated to the central meeting point. A concern was raised regarding a smell in the building,” posted the school on Facebook.

“As a precaution the College has initiated their evacuation plan. Emergency services are checking the building.”

St Michael’s College also added that parents will “receive an update” on the situation later on today.

Further details to follow.

