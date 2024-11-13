BREAKING: Four-vehicle crash on Fermanagh road

POLICE are appealing for information after reports of a four-vehicle collision which occurred on the Derrylin Road this evening (Wednesday).

“Police received a report of a four-vehicle collision on Derrylin Road, Kinawley just before 5.45pm on Wednesday 13th November,” a statement said.

​

“The driver of one of the vehicles reported a facial injury which, at this time, is not thought to be serious.

​

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which would assist the investigation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1208 of 13/11/24.”