HomeSportBogue collects the Sports Personality Award
Fermanagh hurling captain Ryan Bogue collects the Fermanagh Herald Sports Personality Award on behalf of the team.

Bogue collects the Sports Personality Award

Posted: 3:49 pm November 14, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
By Katrina Brennan

Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Bogue climbed the Hogan Stand steps to collect the Lory Meagher Cup on Sunday June 2, bringing the curtain down on the 2024 county hurling season.

The Erne captain recalled that sunny Sunday in Dublin with great fondness, five months on;

“When you win it, you don’t realise how enjoyable it is, going week on week, game after game, but looking back now it was just an enjoyable time.

“Obviously, the final was a day that you’ll never forget. It was a lovely sunny warm day and the game being so tight in the end up and winning it, you’d never forget it, but you sort of take it for granted when you’re in the middle of it and in the thick of it but it’s really enjoyable when you look back on it – you love it.”

