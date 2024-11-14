Award nominations for Fermanagh businesses

SHORTLISTED… Bigfoot Spuds in Enniskillen is one of three businesses nominated for accolades at the ‘NI Food to Go Awards’.

THREE Enniskillen businesses are in the running for top accolades at the prestigious ‘NI Food to Go Awards’ which are celebrating some of the best food-to-go businesses.

Henderson’s Foodservice is preparing to celebrate the top food-to-go businesses at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast next Tuesday (November 19) and some local firms are leading the way.

Bigfoot Spuds, owned by Gareth and Alex Prescott, is set to go head to head against some top eateries in its bid to win the prestigious ‘Street Food of the Year’ gong at the Belfast awards.

Advertisement

Enniskillen-based The Crisp Shack has been shortlisted for three categories at the ‘NI Food to Go Awards’, including ‘Street Food of the Year’, ‘Catering Truck of the Year’ and ‘Best Burger to Go’.

Run by Derrylin couple Chris Stapleton and his wife Alex, they have put their own twist on burgers and fries and is a popular stop for many residents in Enniskillen and throughout the county.

Manders Global in Kesh is also nominated for two gongs, the ‘Best Bakery’ and ‘Patisserie to Go’.

There has also been special recognition for Enniskillen woman Donna McManus. She runs the ‘Fermanagh Foodie’ social media channel and has been nominated for ‘Food Blogger of the Year’.

Chief Executive Officer of NI Food to Go, Michael Henderson, is excited for the awards.

“The NI Food to Go Association was thrilled to receive such a significant number of entries for our first ever awards,” chief executive officer, Mr Henderson, said.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our vast array of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

“It is important to acknowledge the entrepreneurial flair, dedication and contribution of these businesses to the local economy.

“Thank you to everyone who entered and thank you to our judges for taking the time to read and taste-test all entries. We look forward to celebrating on the night,” Mr Henderson added.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition