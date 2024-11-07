8,000 expected at Castle Irvine for National Champs

By Paul O’Neill

Not since the National Senior Cross-Country Championships of 2008 at the Barnetts Demesne in Belfast has the event been held north of the border but later this month Castle Irvine Estate will play host to the prestigious competition.

Enniskillen Running Club applied to Athletics Ireland to host the event, which doubles as a trial for the European Cross Country, in late August and the decision was taken to award the event to the Fermanagh club, with the event due to take place at Irvinestown venue on Sunday, November 17.

Athletics Ireland committee members were impressed with the venue, the indoor facilities and parking provision needed to host up to 8000 spectators and competitors. This was all part of the groundwork done by the local organising committee in their application.

Speaking on behalf of the host club Enniskillen Running Club, Mr. Eamonn Monaghan said;

“We are honoured to have been selected to host the All-Ireland Senior and Even Age Group Championships.

“It’s the first time a national athletics event has been held in Fermanagh and the first time these championships have been held north of the border in close on 20 years.

“It has taken a mammoth team effort from the club to pull all this together. We hope that our planning with the assistance of Mark Connolly and Geraldine Stewart from Athletics Ireland will provide the thousands of athletes and spectators with a memorable experience of cross country at the beautiful Castle Irvine Estate in Irvinestown.”

Mr Monaghan also thanked Fermanagh & Omagh District Council for their support.

“The Council were very happy to come on board, as they recognised the benefits in hosting the National Championships. Not only does it bring thousands of people into the locality, but also to the wider council area.

“There are fantastic spin offs in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Athletes, families, coaches and supporters travelling from all corners of the island come to stay and watch the races,” he explained.

Those in attendance will witness a host of the best runners in Ireland from Senior, U23 and U20 races which act as a trial for the European Cross Country in Turkey, in December.

The next generation of Irish athletes racing in the juvenile races have come through provincial qualifiers to reach this stage.

This event is not just for the avid athletics fan, it’s for all. We would encourage everyone to come to Necarne on the November 17 to enjoy what promises to be a fantastic day’s sport and cheer on the athletes. We hope your voices are heard for the talented local athletes as they chase national glory.

Action gets underway at 11.30am with the Girls’ U12 race and the ten-race programme concludes with the Senior and U23 Men’s race at 2.50pm.

A full preview of the main contenders for National titles along with the local athletes competing will be available in next week’s paper.