WATCH Kinawley ladies make it seven in a row!

Kinawley ladies made it seven in a row Fermanagh championships on Saturday evening in Brewster Park with a 0-15 to 0-6 win over Derrygonnelly Harps.

The Boru’s led 0-11 to 0-2 at the break as they dominated the contest from from start to finish.

Joint captain’s Courteney Murphy and Gemma McCaffrey collected the cup from Fermanagh Ladies Chairman, Mark Gallagher.

While ‘Player of the Match’ was awarded to Joanne Doonan.