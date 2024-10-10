‘Vital wheelchair service’ closes in Enniskillen

A LOCAL councillor has slammed the closure of another local health facility saying it was an example of people in Fermanagh being “the first to lose” an important resource.

UUP Councillor Victor Warrington remarked this upon hearing that the Red Cross Mobility Aids Service at the Killyhevlin Industrial Estate in Enniskillen was no longer in operation.

For typically up to eight weeks, the organisation provided wheelchairs on short-term loan to people with an illness, temporary loss of mobility or palliative care needs.

It also served people who were waiting for an assessment or the provision of their own wheelchair from the Occupational Therapy department within their local Trust.

The service covered all of the Fermanagh area.

“When it comes to services, Fermanagh seems to be the first place to lose them these days,” Mr Warrington said. “It’s just another example of the rural west being left by the wayside and forgotten about.

“Many people probably didn’t know that this service even existed, but for those who did, it made a difference to their lives. You only miss a service like this when they’re gone.

“It’s a vital wheelchair service that we no longer have.”

A Red Cross Mobility Aids Service spokesperson said that despite the facility’s closure, a wheelchair could still be delivered to the person’s home for £12.50 or one could be collected at the nearest other location at Gortrush Industrial Estate in Omagh.

“This is yet another expense for people, while many won’t be able to travel to Omagh to get a wheelchair,” Mr Warrington said.

“The loss of this service is going to affect a lot of people in the area.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.