Views wanted on Donagh and Roslea play park upgrade

THE LOCAL community is being asked to share its views on the future development of two local play parks.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council is seeking the views of local residents on the development of facilities at Donagh and Roslea play parks.

Drop-in events will be taking place at Donagh Millennium Hall and Roslea Cross Community Playgroup, and there will also be online surveys.

The consultation is being undertaken as part of the Council’s Play Park Strategy 2020-2030, now in its fourth year of delivery, which is guiding the future provision, upgrade, development and sustainable management of play parks across the District.

The drop-in events will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 8pm in Donagh Millennium Hall and Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 8pm in Roslea Cross Community Playgroup. For residents who are unable to attend in person, online surveys are available to complete on the Council’s website and Social Media channels.

Speaking about the consultations, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry, said, “I am pleased to see the ongoing delivery of the Council’s ambitious Play Park Strategy which will help to enhance and sustainably manage play park provision across the District.

“Opportunities for play are important to help children to develop a range of physical, emotional and social skills. I would encourage residents in the Donagh and Roslea areas to share their views on the plans for play provision at the drop-in events or via the online surveys.”

The online surveys for Donagh and Roslea will close at 5pm on Monday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 2, respectively.

For more information on the consultations or the Play Park Strategy, contact the Play Parks Team at playparks@fermanaghomagh.com.

