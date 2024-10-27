+44 (0)28 6632 2066
VIDEO: Bonner unhappy to be sent off in drawn final
Erne Gaels manager, Declan Bonner

VIDEO: Bonner unhappy to be sent off in drawn final

Posted: 8:29 pm October 27, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner described his red card as “total nonsense” after Sunday evening’s drawn Fermanagh Senior Championship Final. 

The game between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen finished 0-8 apiece and will now be decided next Saturday, November 2 at 5pm. 

Bonner cut a frustrated figure when asked about being sent to the stand, in Brewster Park, in the 50th minute;

“I’ve had this all year with officials here for some reason,” he vented. 

“I was shouting at Tommy (McCaffrey) for kicking the ball away, basically, and I was saying ‘Tommy you can’t f****ng be doing that and all of a sudden, he (linesman) thinks I’m shouting at him and I didn’t even see the linesman,” he explained. 

The game was nip and tuck throughout the first half but Erne Gaels led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break. 

Enniskillen kicked three unanswered points on the restart but the Belleek men kept plugging away and they responded with three in succession.

A Ross Bogue 45 left it 0-8 apiece and despite late chances at either end for Shane Rooney and Callum Jones, the game finished level.

Enniskillen manager, Simon Bradley said they were “a bit disappointed” adding “we’ll have to play a lot better than we did” the next day out. 

Read more in Wednesday's Fermanagh Herald

