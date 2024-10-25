Users of Lakeland Forum reminded to be vigilant

USERS of the Lakeland Forum have been told to be on the lookout and use the lockers provided after thefts at the leisure centre in Enniskillen.

Readers have told the Herald that several items have been taken recently including a pair of expensive trainers, however, the items had not been locked away in the centre’s lockers.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council reiterated the Lakeland Forum’s personal belongings policy to the public.

“All users should use the lockers provided in the changing rooms. Leisure Attendants/Lifeguards will not accept bags/belongings/valuables under any circumstances,” a Council spokesperson confirmed.

“In exceptional circumstances medication or spectacles may be brought onto poolside but they remain the responsibility of the customer. The pool area should be kept clear at all times.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007