Tributes paid to 102-year-old Aggie Owens

THE Kinawley and South Fermanagh community was left deeply saddened following the death of Aggie Owens, who was known as a ‘jovial and jolly’ resident, who passed away at the age of 102.

Ms Owens passed away peacefully at her home in Keelpark in Kinawley on Wednesday.

Rose Agnes Gilroy, later known as Aggie, was born in Main Street in Derrylin in September 1922, during a turbulent time in Ireland when the Irish Free State was established.

She was one of six children born to parents Bernard Gilroy and Sarah Bradley and she inherited her strong Christian values and beliefs from an early age, which she carried until her death.

She married James Owens in January 1954, setting up home in Keelpark where they welcomed their six children, later enjoying time with their 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Ms Owens was known as a hard worker from a very early age. She worked on the family farm alongside her husband, as well as providing for her children.

She had a passion for sport and represented her home club Derrylin and Fermanagh in camogie, continuing her love for GAA throughout her life, watching her family represent various clubs.

The Derrylin O’Connell’s GAA club paid tribute to Ms Owens, recalling that she ‘was the last surviving member of our successful Derrylin camogie team back in the 1940s’.

The Kinawley Brian Boru’s GAA club and Drumlane in Cavan also extended their condolences.

She enjoyed card games and regularly played ‘25’ and ‘Whist’ with her family and many friends.

Ms Owens was deeply spiritual and regularly attended mass at St Náile’s Church, Kinawey.

She was a valued member of the local community, with celebrant Fr McMorrow recalling her as a ‘great character who was always happy, humorous, jovial, jolly and sociable’.

She is survived by her sons Benny (Florrie), Seamus (Bríghid) and Andy (Rosemary) and her daughters Breda (Seamus), Martina (Paddy) and Pauline (Francis).

She is predeceased by her husband James.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Náile’s Church in Kinawley on Friday, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

