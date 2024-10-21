‘Time to step away’: Higginbotham leaves Irvinestown

Darren Higginbotham has resigned as manager of Irvinestown Wanderers following Saturday’s heavy defeat to Strathroy Harps.

Although the decision was made immediately after the match, Higginbotham insists it wasn’t an emotional reaction but something he had been considering for weeks.

“It was decided straight after the game,” said Higginbotham. “I always felt potentially if my voice was not hitting home anymore, it’s time to step away. Every manager knows when that moment comes.”

Higginbotham, who took charge in the 2022/23 season, enjoyed significant success during his tenure.

He led Irvinestown to promotion from Division 2 in his first year and last season guided them to safety in Division 1 with a late surge of form.

In a Facebook statement, Irvinestown praised Higginbotham’s contributions, saying: “Higgy guided the club from Division 2 in his first season and kept us in Division 1 last year — both brilliant achievements. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to Darren for the fantastic service he has given the club. A true gentleman of the local game.”

The full interview with Darren Higginbotham will be featured in Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.