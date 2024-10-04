Stolen property case moves to crown court

A CASE involving multiple counts of handling stolen property, combined with motoring offences is to be transferred to crown court for trial.

Martin Patrick Maughan (46) from Aghagay Park, Newtownbutler is accused of having Hitachi drills, a heater, power washers, battery charger, wheelbarrow, plumbing fittings, nail gun, garden tables and chairs, barbecue, oil burner and various assorted told – all which were believed to have been stolen in the Republic of Ireland July 1 2023.

District judge Alana McSorley ordered Maughan to attend for a committal hearing on October 14 when he is expected to be returned for trial.