SPONSORED: Harvest Festival returns to Fermanagh

HARVEST Festival makes a welcome return to Florence Court this October, promising a weekend filled with food, crafts, and entertainment.

Organised by National Trust Fermanagh, in partnership with Tully Mill Restaurant, this year’s event is shaping up to be a true celebration of local produce and talent.

The event takes place on Saturday 26 and Sunday, October 27, featuring more than 40 food and craft vendors, showcasing the finest culinary and craft delights from Fermanagh and the border region.

Visitors can look forward to a fantastic food and drink line up including Corleggy Cheeses, The Curley Pigs, The Crisp Shack, Cafe Nua, Joe the Baker, Dough and Arrow Pizza, The Boatyard Distillery and much more.

An exciting addition to Harvest Festival 2024 is a new craft quarter, highlighting the skills and creativity of local artists and makers such as Catherine Swann, MG Barrell and Monea Metal to name a few. Visitors will have the opportunity to browse and buy unique, handmade items, making it an ideal spot to pick up something special.

There’s fun for the little ones with craft activities, games on the front lawn, storytelling, and face painting by The Party Bees.

Adding to the festival’s lively atmosphere, there will be live performances from local favourites The Porter Bellys on Saturday, October 26 and the Armagh Rhymers on Sunday, October 27.

With something for all ages to enjoy, this event is a great opportunity to experience the best food and craft that Fermanagh has to offer. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Florence Court provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable autumn weekend.

Harvest Festival runs from 11am to 4pm each day. Normal admission applies, or scan your National Trust membership card for free entry.

For more information about Harvest Festival visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/florence-court

