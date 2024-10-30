Review launched into death of Kelly Lynch

Kelly Marie Lynch was found in the Ulster Canal in Monaghan on St Patrick’s Day.

THE GARDA Commissioner has met with the family of young Fermanagh woman Kelly Marie Lynch, and has ordered a review of the investigation into the 23-year-old’s death.

The local community was left stunned after the body of the popular Lisnaskea woman was found in the Ulster Canal in Monaghan on St Patrick’s Day this year.

On March 18, An Garda SÍochána announced it was not treating her death as suspicious. The force stated a post-mortem had been carried out and “the focus of the investigation will now shift towards compiling a file for the coroner.”

When the ‘Herald contacted Gardaí months later, a spokesman re-issued the same statement as released on March 18, with no further update.

The details of Kelly’s post-mortem have yet to be released, with an inquest into her death still pending.

Kelly’s mother Julieanne has since launched a campaign to uncover the truth of how she died, vowing to never give up fighting for justice for her beloved daughter. Launching a Go Fund Me page to pay for a legal fees and fresh investigation, Ms Lynch also announced the family had filed a complaint with Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

