Fermanagh motorists warned to be wary of deer

WITH the deer rutting season now upon us, Fermanagh motorists are being warned to watch out for stags jumping out in front of their vehicles on local roads.

Typically lasting from late September into November, this is the time of year when stags are establishing their dominance to attract a mate, which involves ‘sizing up’ each other, charging around, and locking antlers.

Locals living in areas of Fermanagh where deer are prevalent – such as the wider Derrygonnelly and Lough Navar area – will be familiar with the sound of stags bellowing through the countryside during autumn.

They will also be familiar with the dangers, with motorists around the county often reporting near-misses and, in unfortunate cases, serious damage to their cars, with the rutting animals prone to suddenly running out in front of cars.

At the weekend, following reports of collisions involving deer, Garda in next door Donegal – which is also home to a large deer population – issued a warning to drivers, urging them to be “mindful” while driving on country roads.

“The breeding season – or rut – peaks during the month of October and is controlled by the length of the day,” said a Garda spokesman. “Deer can pose a danger to road users at this time due to their unpredictable nature. Take extra care when driving, especially at dusk and at dawn.

“During the rutting season, deer move about and can often make their way onto the roads. Be prepared. Ensure that you are always in a position to stop suddenly should you encounter deer on the road.

“Reduce your speed, especially in areas where there is a warning sign for deer. Should you see a deer on the road, dip your headlights as the full beam may cause them to freeze.”

Road dangers aside, the spectacle of the rut is a nature lovers’ delight, and Fermanagh’s Crom Estate is often cited as an ideal spot to safely take in the spectacular sight.

Home to a large private herd of fallow deer, the National Trust encourages visitors to come along to the estate near Newtownbutler to enjoy the boisterous show put on by the males – from a safe distance with binoculars, of course!

