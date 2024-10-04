+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Principal encourages St Mary's students to 'dream big'
Key Stage 3 Merit Award Back Left to Right: Niamh Dolan, Naoimhin McCarney, Courtney Harcourt, Kieran Maguire, Cahir Gormley, Caitlin Brown and Siofra Leonard Front Left to Right: Donncha Goodwin, Eva Baird, Reya Monaghan, Kyron Wilkin-McGarrity, Eimear Gallogley and Shauneen McLarnon.

Principal encourages St Mary’s students to ‘dream big’

Posted: 2:37 pm October 4, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

A PRESTIGIOUS event unfolded last week as students and staff gathered to celebrate achievement and ambition at St Mary’s College, Irvinestown annual prize ceremony.

The evening was filled with celebration of pupils academic success but also recognising talent and effort that the students have displayed in the last year.

Guest speaker Sinead Quinn took to the stage, delivering an inspiring speech that captivated the audience. In her address she emphasised the importance of resilience and perseverance, urging the students to seize every opportunity on their path to success.

Advertisement

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the St. Mary’s Cup to Cait McAndrews, who was recognised as the top GCSE student. Her outstanding academic performance and dedication earned her the school’s most coveted award.

The event was further enriched by words from principal Martina McCauley, who encouraged students to dream big and reminded them that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. She expressed pride in the accomplishments of all the students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence. Mrs McCauley also thanked the staff and parents for their continued support of the school and its pupils.

The evening was a celebration of talent, effort, and the bright futures ahead for these remarkable young people.

