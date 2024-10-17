+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Newtownbutler man accussed of assaulting woman
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Newtownbutler man accussed of assaulting woman

Posted: 1:35 pm October 17, 2024

A CONTEST date is to be fixed in the case of a 26-year-old Newtownbutler man charged with assaulting a female.
Daniel Maughan from Milltown Court is accused of causing actual bodily harm during the incident which allegedly occurred on September 13.
He appeared in the dock of Enniskillen Magistrates Court pleading not guilty to the charge.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Maughan on continuing bail to return to court on October 28 when a contest date will be identified.

