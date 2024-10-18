+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New support measures for NI beef farmers

New support measures for NI beef farmers

Posted: 4:07 pm October 18, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A NEW support scheme has been established by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs as a “significant milestone” has been set for beef farmers throughout the North.
The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs recently introduced its new Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme with the aim of helping to support the agricultural industry.
The BCR Scheme, which was introduced by the Department at the start of 2024, is a new payment support scheme for beef farmers in the North.
It encourages farm businesses to reduce the slaughter age of clean finished beef cattle to improve the efficiency of the local beef sector and reduce livestock greenhouse gas emissions.
Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, is pleased by the new support scheme.
“The BCR [Beef Carbon Reduction] Scheme is a significant milestone in supporting our farming sector in its move towards greater environmental sustainability,” Mr Muir said.
“[It] is a key lever in helping the agriculture sector meet the obligations of the Climate Change Act.
“I would encourage farmers to opt in for this scheme and engage with the Department on how best to adapt their on-farm practices to meet the targets set and contribute to a more environmentally sustainable and productive sector.
“The new animal information screens through the system update will be a useful tool to help farm businesses achieve this,” added the Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister.
Meanwhile, one of Fermanagh’s leading beef producers, Kettyle Irish Beef has said they’re ‘delighted’ after they agreed a major new partnership deal with Asda.
Asda will stock four lines of beef from Kettyle Irish Foods’ including Rump Heart Steaks, Fillet Tail Diamonds, Guinness Burgers and Salt Moss Dry Aged Burgers.
Sales and Marketing Manager at Kettyle Irish Foods, Hannah Kee, said that the Fermanagh business is pleased to confirm the new partnership.
“We’re so delighted to launch into Asda with four fantastic lines from our range,” Ms Kee said.
“All of our meat products are hand-prepared by master butchers to deliver the taste, quality and tenderness that Kettyle is known for.
“We are passionate about showcasing the quality of the meat on the island of Ireland – and we only select the best.”

