New support group for Fermanagh stroke survivors

A NEW stroke support group has opened a community hub in Enniskillen.

‘Stroke Warriors’ is the only stroke support group in Fermanagh and offers advice and support for stroke survivors, and their families and carers.

The group reformed in recent months and hold weekly Tuesday meetings.

Chairwoman Ciara Murray spoke about why she feels the group is important, “I would find that my stroke is coming up to nine years now and there is no support locally so the group is invaluable and some of our members only get out for two hours to the group a week and they need support, it’s good to be with people who know what exactly you are going through which they can relate to,” she said.

Last week the group opened a shop located on Cross Street in Enniskillen, and was opened to the music of the groups patron’s The Tumbling Paddies.

Ciara was delighted with the turnout and support from locals.

“The atmosphere today is brilliant, and we are so glad for the local people in the town that are here today who have supported us and supported me in my nine years of stroke all the time, and they are here today, its so good and its a great community spirit and I am delighted with the turnout today,” Ciara added.

For Tumbling Paddies drummer John McCann the stroke group is something close to his heart.

“It is for a great cause for the stroke group, personally for me too, a cousin of mine is married to Ciara who is a big part of the group, so that is why we have decided to get involved and be patrons for it,” said John.

“We have come in once a year and played music for the members and they enjoy that and we enjoy it too, it gives them a lift during the week and something to look forward to on a Tuesday.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007