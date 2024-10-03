MLA Armstrong encourages women to take up politics

DIANA Armstrong has been selected as the new MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

The Ulster Unionist Party announced this week the selection of Ms Armstrong to replace Tom Elliott as the MLA for the region.

Speaking about her new appointment, Ms Armstrong said, “Today is a day I will certainly remember with pride as signed in as the newest MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, it’s an immense privilege to serve the people and follow in the footsteps of my late father Harry West. I am looking forward to working with my party colleagues and Leader Mike Nesbitt in delivering for everyone across Northern Ireland.

The new UUP MLA is hoping her presence in Stormont encourages unionist women to get into politics with the UUP having no female MLAs in the party until Ms Armstrong’s co-option into Tom Elliott’s seat this weekend.

The Unionist Party had nine male MLAs until Tom Elliott resigned following his peerage.

“There is a great pool of female talent in the UUP. I hope that my being at Stormont encourages other women to think there is a role for them in elected politics,” Ms Armstrong told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It is very important that the people who hold elected office are representative of broader society.”

Ms Armstrong was the party’s Westminster candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in July’s election, where the seat was won by Sinn Fein’s Pat Cullen.

“The UUP has female MLAs in the past like Rosemary Barton, Joan Carson, Jo-Anne Dobson and Sandra Overend, I’m following in their footsteps,” she added.

“Under Doug Beattie’s leadership, there was a drive to encourage young women in the party. We have a wonderful party chairwoman in Jill Macauley. She is such a supportive person and an inspiration to us all.”

Ms Armstrong, pictured below, who is a mother to three and a grandmother of five, expressed how women faced challenges in politics that men don’t.

“My kids were adults when I became a councilor eight years ago, but I know how hard it is for women already juggling a career and motherhood, they may think it’s impossible to also be a councilor,” she said.

Paying tribute to her predecessor she said, “I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to my predecessor, Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard.

“I acknowledge the vital work he has done in his time serving the community and Unionism.

“I’m committed to building on the foundations laid by Lord Elliott and ensuring that the needs and concerns of Fermanagh and South Tyrone continue to be addressed with dedication and care.”

Welcoming Diana, Ulster Unionist Party Leader, Mike Nesbitt MLA, said, “I want to welcome Diana to our Assembly team, Fermanagh and South Tyrone remain very well represented at the Assembly and, with the additional benefit of having Lord Elliott delivering both for the United Kingdom’s most westerly constituency and for all of Northern Ireland, we continue to build our representation for relaxed, confident and inclusive Unionism.

“With Diana bringing her experience to the Economy portfolio, I am confident that we will continue to box above our weight both inside and outside of the Assembly Chamber.”