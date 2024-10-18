Conor McShea hopes to get his hands on the cup once again

In August Conor McShea climbed the steps in the John Vesey stand to collect Enniskillen’s first Division One trophy since 2001. Nine weeks later, the question is, will he be the one raising aloft the New York Cup on Sunday?

Since McShea committed solely to the football side of things, after trying to balance being a dual player (hurling and football) for many years, his game has gone from strength to strength on the club and county scene. He’s a real linchpin for Enniskillen and he’s able to carry ball and pick off scores.

McShea knows what it feels like to win but equally, he knows what it is to lose a county final.

After being part of the 2020 Intermediate winning team, it was back down to earth with a bang the following year when they were beaten comprehensively by Derrygonnelly, 2-8 to 0-5.

In 2022, under Simon Bradley’s stewardship Enniskillen made the long awaited breakthrough and won their first Senior Championship since 2006.

