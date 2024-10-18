Marking a real landmark year for Charlie’s Bar

IT’S survived a world war, decades of Troubles, countless recessions, and a global pandemic, but nothing can hold Charlie’s Bar back, with the much-loved pub continuing to strive and thrive well into its 80th year.

Worthy winners of this year’s Fermanagh Herald Landmark Achievement Award – which recognises milestone moments and the collective achievements of a business – Charlie’s Bar is emerging from a remarkable 12 months.

From enjoying phenomenal international success with its Christmas campaign and follow-up viral success, to further establishing itself as a community hub through a wide range of events and initiatives, the hard-working team have not only been putting the bar on the map but Enniskillen as a whole.

It was an emotional night for the Burns family, who were visibly moved by the recognition on Friday night, and when Gerry, Teresa and Una took to the stage at the Killyhevlin Una was quick to pay tribute to their 30-strong staff.

“We have the family here tonight but it’s the team we have behind us, who are currently running the bar tonight, that we have to thank for this and the last two years of business,” she said, before paying tribute to both the generations that came before her and the local community.

“The only reason we’re here is because of our customers, and that is a huge part of any business, giving back to the people who give to you.

“We’re delighted to be part of the community, and even more delighted to be able to give back in some small way.”

Speaking of ‘that’ Christmas video, Una added, “We were across the world, it was the most incredible response. I suppose the reality of it was, it was so simple. It’s what we’d seen in the bar for years and it wasn’t anything groundbreaking.

“To see that response for a family business just shows the power of social media. It was incredible, and we’re incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received.”

Established by Charlie and Bea Burns in August 1944, and later taken over by Una’s parents Gerry and Teresa, who renamed the bar after Charlie in 2001, Una left a teaching career to take over the running of the family business during the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to the Herald after receiving the award – which was a complete surprise to the family – on Friday night, Teresa paid tribute to her daughter’s work.

“She’s very creative, and very good at promoting staff confidence, and encouraging everyone,” Teresa said.

“She has built a good team. She’s really good on social media, and great at organising different musical events [in the bar].”

