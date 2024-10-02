Man accused of strangling pregnant woman remanded

A YOUNG man has been remanded in custody after his pregnant ex-partner detailed a 17- page statement of domestic abuse.

Jordan Elliott (22) of Bohevny Lane, Letterbreen, faced multiple alleged assault and domestic violence offences at Omagh Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday).

A police detective told the court that police were informed by nurses from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) on September 29 that a woman was being monitored after an alleged assault.

The woman, who was 26-weeks pregnant, told police her account, which was captured on a body-camera, and injuries to her arms, face and legs were photographed.

On September 27, the woman claimed that a verbal argument was had between the alleged victim and the defendant over him messaging another female. They both agreed to cease the argument and went to sleep. However at 2am the woman awoke and another argument ensued, with the alleged victim suggested separating.

Elliott is then alleged to have shoved her multiple times before grabbing her by the throat, proceeded by covering her nose and mouth with his hands, preventing her from breathing for around 15 seconds.

It was accused by the woman that a day later another argument ensued, with Elliott punching her in the stomach with both hands multiple times, telling her he wanted to ‘rip the baby out of her stomach’.

She again accused him of covering her mouth to stop her breathing and said she felt as if she ‘was going to die’.

The woman claimed she fell to the ground and vomited before screaming and after getting onto her feet, the alleged victim said she punched the defendant in the face and hit him with a bowl, however claimed he said ‘no one will believe you after you hit me’.

At 7am on September 28 the woman rang her father about her allegations and made her way on foot to her grandmothers house.

However she claimed that Elliott had driven to her at ‘high speed’ and kidnapped her by pushing her into the back seat.

The woman said she feared for her life as Elliott drove at ‘100 miles an hour’, before arriving to his family farm, where he took her possessions.

Shortly after he returned her phone, which she used to discreetly call her father, and left her where he allegedly abducted her from.

After collecting the alleged victim their father took them to the SWAH to monitor the health of the baby.

Police took the woman’s statement and arrested Elliott, who denied all offences but admitted the altercation, which he claimed to have used self defence.

The detective told the court that police opposed bail due to the seriousness of the allegations, the risk of further offending, potential interference with the vulnerable alleged injured party and their unborn child.

It was added by the detective that since the first statement, the alleged victim has made a further 17-page statement, accusing Elliott of domestic offences dating back to March of this year.

Defence barrister Craig Patton told the court that Elliott has no criminal record and that the ‘gravity’ of the alleged offences were not grounds to oppose bail.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations Mr Patton said that the possibility of a Crown Court case risked a substantial time in custody if Elliott was not released.

However, deputy district judge John Connolly said that the serious allegations raised concerns over the potential further offending against the pregnant woman and her unborn child.

He added that he didn’t believe there were any conditions that could prevent Elliott from committing further offences, saying that ‘cohesive control often leads to interference’.

Bail was refused for Elliott, who will return to Enniskillen Magistrates Court by videolink from custody on October 21.

