Lori running 5K a day to help children in poverty

A FERMANAGH woman is running 5km a day throughout the month of October to raise much needed funds for Action for Children.

Lori Corrigan was on one of her early morning walk with her dog Marley last year listening to a podcast, a one off Christmas special.

The podcast was about children and families in poverty over Christmas, and how some children don’t get presents, and in school when asked what they would like from Santa, they had said things like a winter coat, or new shoes instead of toys.

“It broke my heart. I feel these are just basic essentials for children! Thank goodness it’s generally dark in the mornings as the tears were tripping me out walking,” recalled Lori.

“This podcast has stuck in my head since! Maybe from having my own little boy and working in a school, I just can’t imagine children in this position but unfortunately it is on our doorstep and I’d love to help in a small way to our local community.”

Lori took up running last year for Spooktackular so decided to run 5k a day for the month of October to raise money which will be donated straight to Action for Children which will go to local children in poverty this Christmas.

“I am feeling okay, I am definitely starting to feel the tiredness this week but physically I feel fine and the hardest bit about it is trying to keep my hair right,” she laughed.

If anyone would like to donate to Lori as she finishes the month they can find her JustGiving page at; https://www.justgiving.com/page/lori-corrigan-1727284694102.

