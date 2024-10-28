‘Little Mess Fermanagh’ celebrates first birthday

A FERMANAGH mother has turned her passion for “messy play” into a thriving business that is helping children across the county.

Unique messy play classes are a fun and interactive way for children to develop important skills. It offers a wealth of benefits for children’s overall development, providing them with opportunities to engage their senses, explore their creativity, and build positive social and emotional connections.

Little Mess Fermanagh, which celebrates its first birthday this month provides the materials and opportunity for child-led exploration and imaginative play.

Owner Colette Kelly became a franchisee for Little Mess Fermanagh – part of The Little Sensory Company – in October 2023, when her youngest son Joe was only 11 weeks old.

Previously a primary school teacher, Colette felt it was important for her to spend time with her children when they are young and so had a career change.

“Life changes whenever children come into the mix. For me, having a young family altered my outlook on life and changed my perspective. I wanted to be able to spend more time with my children while they are young and not look back in years to come and wish I had done things differently,” said Colette.

She added, “Remember your ‘why’. What is it that has you in this business in the first place? For me it is my children. Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of my husband and family.

“Starting out, Joe was so little I needed family along with me to help look after him while I set up as he was too young to go into childcare. I never would have been able to do this without their help.”

Some upcoming events that Colette will be running is weekly term time classes held in The Aisling Centre on a Friday morning which will begin on November 1. Fangtastic Birthday Mess in Enniskillen Castle on Saturday, October 26 and Fangtastic Mess in The Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown on Thursday, October 31.

“With it being our birthday month, I will be offering an exclusive discount to Fermanagh Herald readers who book on to any of my upcoming events before the end of the month. Using code HERALD10, readers can avail of 10 per cent off event bookings until October 31.”