Lisbellaw Scarecrow Festival searches for ‘Raggy’

The ‘Hardrock’ scarecrow family adorns the entrance to Lisbellaw in readiness for the area’s second scarecrow festival!

This year is promised to be bigger and better, with a number of events and workshops in addition to many homes displaying a ‘rural life’ themed scarecrow.

From Saturday 26 September, the scarecrows will be popping up all over the village and the surrounding rural area in a bid to be selected for one of the many prizes on offer.

This year the entry categories are Best Display by an Individual, Best Display by a Child/Youth, Best School/Group Entry, Best Neighbour’s Collaborative Display and Best Business Display. An online map is available to help scarecrow seekers to locate the various displays.

The Festival will officially kick off on Thursday 24 October at 8.30pm, with the Dog and Duck Festival Quiz with entry only £2 per person.

There are a number of creative workshops on offer such as the Scarecrow Making Workshop on Saturday 26 October at 2pm available at the Lisbellaw Methodist Hall.

The Festival concludes with a disco and prize giving at the Wild Duck Inn, Saturday 2 November from 7.30pm where the prize winners will be announced in addition to a celebration of the event.

A spokesperson for the festival, Mark Robinson, commented, “The Lisbellaw Area Initiative has been planning this for much of the year and we are really looking forward to it. All has gone to plan except Storm Ashley as caused a bit of havoc taking its toll with the ‘Hardrock Family’ scarecrow display at the bottom of the village.

“Unfortunately, Raggy, their pet terrier has run off during the storm, and the villagers are asked to report sightings of Raggy on the Lisbellaw Area Initiative Facebook page so that we can reunite him with his family”, he laughed.

