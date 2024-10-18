Lakelands Retail Park bowling alley plans skittled?

CONCERN is growing for the future of the much-anticipated leisure facilities at the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park.

Speculation has been mounting over the past week after it emerged plans were being drawn up for what appears to be a new Lidl store at the park, which until now was not part of the plans for the development on the site of the old Unipork factory in Enniskillen.

A public notice was seen in this paper earlier this month of the proposed new retail unit with associated car parking on the site. A concerned Fermanagh resident later posted a pamphlet from Clarman Architects regarding the proposed unit, which included a picture of a large Lidl supermarket.

Advertisement

When plans for the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park were first lodged several years ago it caused significant controversy, with many members of the local business community concerned it could harm our high street economy. However, the plan for the Brunswick cinema and bowling alley was a key factor in leading to massive public support for the development.

Work on the development has been underway now for some time, with several retail units already constructed, however, there is still no sign of the Moviebowl beginning.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition