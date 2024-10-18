+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLakelands Retail Park bowling alley plans skittled?
Proposed Retail and Leisure Park and former Unipork Site, Enniskillen

Lakelands Retail Park bowling alley plans skittled?

Posted: 2:14 pm October 18, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

CONCERN is growing for the future of the much-anticipated leisure facilities at the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park.

Speculation has been mounting over the past week after it emerged plans were being drawn up for what appears to be a new Lidl store at the park, which until now was not part of the plans for the development on the site of the old Unipork factory in Enniskillen.

A public notice was seen in this paper earlier this month of the proposed new retail unit with associated car parking on the site. A concerned Fermanagh resident later posted a pamphlet from Clarman Architects regarding the proposed unit, which included a picture of a large Lidl supermarket.

Advertisement

When plans for the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park were first lodged several years ago it caused significant controversy, with many members of the local business community concerned it could harm our high street economy. However, the plan for the Brunswick cinema and bowling alley was a key factor in leading to massive public support for the development.

Work on the development has been underway now for some time, with several retail units already constructed, however, there is still no sign of the Moviebowl beginning.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

WATCH: New Menarys shop opens in Enniskillen Council urged to pause Fermanagh Lakeland Forum plans Fermanagh housing developers could pay water costs

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:14 pm October 18, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA