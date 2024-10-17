Kinawley set to welcome Ulster champions Clann Éireann

Will it be third time lucky for Kinawley this weekend in the Ulster Senior Club campaign? The past two years the Boru’s have bowed out in the first round having lost heaviliy to Bredagh last year and the year before that, losing to St McCartan’s of Augher by six points.

This weekend’s task looks no simpler for the Fermanagh champions with the visit of reigning Ulster and Armagh champions Clann Éireann on Sunday (2pm).

Kinawley manager, Barry McKenna, watched the Lurgan-based side demolish the Monaghan champions Emyvale by 6-12 to 1-8 at the weekend and knows what they’re up against.

“Emyvale made a few mistakes and Clann Éireann capitalised completely on it. They were ruthless in attack and they’re an all-round good side.

“We’ll have to make sure we don’t make mistakes or we’ll be punished at this level,” warned the Clogher man.

Clann Éireann are managed by Greg McGonigle who only last month stepped down from his role as Armagh ladies manager after one year in charge and they have nine of the Armagh senior ladies in their side.

