It’s all or nothing for captain Lyons and Belleek

It’s been one hell of a year for Ryan Lyons since he last led the team out at Brewster Park in the County Final. He became a father 11 months ago with the arrival of his son, Luan, then in the new year, an injury setback ruled him out of playing football for eight months.

Back on April 16, Lyons travelled to The Princess Grace Hospital in London and a day later he had his surgery to repair his hamstring. Rehab was a long process he says. He spent a month in a brace and on crutches and he worked closely with Fermanagh physio Mark Hoy over the following months on his road to recovery.

As the weeks ticked on, Lyons realised his involvement with the county team was not going to happen and so his focus switched to Belleek.

He came on against Devenish in the 7th round of the league and was sent off for a second yellow for what he described as “lunging into tackles” and a week later he played his first full game against Kinawley.

