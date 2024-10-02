Ipswich’s McKenna backs Enniskillen cancer centre

CALL FOR SUPPORT… Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is calling on local people to support Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s regional cancer support centre in Enniskillen.

IPSWICH Town boss Kieran McKenna has called on local residents to support Cancer Focus’ regional cancer support centre in Enniskillen which will leave “a lasting impact for generations.”

The Enniskillen man, who is manager of the Premier League side, is the latest big name to support the ambitious programme, which will provide vital help to local cancer patients.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has pledged £7 million to develop the new therapeutic support centre in Enniskillen, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Cancer Focus has launched an appeal to raise £750,000 to aid with the local development works.

“With strong ties to Fermanagh, I was delighted to learn about Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s plan to open a first cancer support centre right in Enniskillen,” McKenna said in a video.

“Building works have already begun and in the coming months, the people of Fermanagh will be able to access advice, support services and a listening ear at any stage of the cancer journey.”

Enniskillen actor, Ciarán McMenamin, and Blacklion chef Neven Maguire have also previously thrown their support behind the Cancer Focus Northern Ireland development project.

With excitement growing as building works begins at 18 High Street site, the Ipswich Town manager is encouraging local residents to support the major Cancer Focus fundraiser.

“With your generosity the centre will be able to provide services such as counseling, family support, patient driving and support groups,” McKenna said.

“I fully endorse the charity’s plan for the Fermanagh area and I encourage you to support Cancer Focus Northern Ireland making a lasting impact for generations to come.”

A spokesperson for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland said it was “especially grateful” to receive the message of support from the Ipswich Town manager.

“We are especially grateful to have the backing of Kieran McKenna, manager of Premier League Ipswich Town, who, along with the local community, is fully supporting our vision of establishing this vital Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre,” they posted on Facebook.

“To make this vision a reality and ensure these life-changing services are available to local people for years to come, we need to raise £750,000.”

A number of local fundraisers, including a Garden Fete, hosted by Lord and Lady Anthony Hamilton, have been held to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Chairwoman of the Cancer Focus NI Fundraising Group, Denise Ferguson, expressed her thanks to everyone who contributed to the cause, which raised over £7,000 for the organisation.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition