Health developments show ‘people power’ still strong

NOT for the first time, ‘people power’ has been helping protect and restore vital services in Fermanagh, with a local campaign group pointing to community pressure as the reason for two positive recent developments.

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has welcomed two recent “good news stories” about health services in the county – the first being the announcement of construction of a new GP hub in Lisnaskea, the second being the confirmation last week Parkinson’s clinics had been restored at the SWAH.

The group said both developments “confirm the importance of continued community pressure” regarding cuts to local services.

The announcement about the new Lisnaskea health hub – which had been promised for almost 20 years – came after a significant increase in attention of the impact the lack of GP cover on the community in the wider east Fermanagh area, both in this newspaper and on social media.

Separately, last week the Western Trust confirmed the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Clinics recommenced at the Enniskillen hospital on September 17, with two clinics taking place each week, one for review and the other for new patients.

SOAS – which was set up exactly two years ago this week in response to the removal of emergency general surgery from the SWAH – has also been contacted by patients who confirmed they had been given appointments in October.

The news comes after both SOAS and the ‘Herald had revealed how the suspension of the clinics had been impacting local patients.

Speaking following the positive announcements, a SOAS spokesman said, “The restoration of the Parkinson’s clinic to SWAH is a welcome development.

“This is a vital service for those who need it and the reopening of this service will mean that patients no longer have to travel large distances to attend routine appointments.

“We are relieved that the inappropriate sending of patients with Parkinson’s flare up to the SWAH emergency department will not need to continue.”

They added, “While we welcome this development, we have to say that the removal of this service was not publicised by the Western Trust management, but had to be made public by SOAS.

“We believe it was the resulting public attention and press coverage that meant the authorities could not get away with closure by stealth.

“We must highlight the importance of the information and communication which patients and staff share with SOAS – people power is making changes happen.”

With regard the Lisnaskea GP plan, they said, “We also welcome the recent announcement by the Health Minister that investment in the Lisnaskea Primary Health Care Centre is to proceed. This was first signalled almost 20 years ago.

“Investment in GP services is absolutely essential if the authorities are to tackle what is the worst crisis in GP services in the UK.”

SOAS concluded, “These positive news stories reflect the pressure that has been put on the health authorities by the wider community in Fermanagh.

“It is really vital that we continue to keep that pressure on so that we secure the restoration of emergency general surgery and the delivery of supporting specialisms such as bariatrics to SWAH.”