Funding secured for Enniskillen Bypass project

FERMANAGH residents welcomed the “fantastic news” that the development of the Enniskillen bypass will kick off early next year after the Stormont Executive committed to its funding promise.

Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, confirmed that Stormont would stand by its multi-million-pound investment commitment, allaying fears that the project would be shelved.

Residents were left concerned about the plan after it was reported that the county is set to miss out on a £252 million investment after the Mid South West Region Growth Deal was paused.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, welcomed Stormont’s decision.

“It’s fantastic news that the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd has confirmed funding for the Enniskillen Bypass scheme will be fully met by the Executive,” Ms Dolan told the Herald.

“Real concern for the project within local communities existed due to the British Government’s disgraceful decision to pause funding for the Mid South West Growth Deal.

“However, the announcement from Minister O’Dowd, pictured below, once again highlights Sinn Féin’s commitment to promoting regional balance and continuing to build a fairer economy.

“The Enniskillen Bypass scheme will upgrade local roads, cut journey times, and improve connections between the A4 Dublin and Sligo roads,” added the Fermanagh MLA.”

Fermanagh residents were left furious following the pausing of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal, with a section of the money pledged towards the Enniskillen Bypass.

Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, recognised people’s frustrations.

“I know there had been concern from people in Enniskillen that the scheme might be impacted by the decision of the UK Government to pause the Mid South West Growth Deal,” he said. “I am pleased to be able to give reassurance that the Executive has confirmed the full cost of the scheme will be met from Executive funding and it can proceed to construction next year.”

While she said that she was “pleased” following Stormont’s commitment to the bypass, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, is concerned by the City Deal pause.

“This funding [from the Northern Ireland Executive] must not be seen as a replacement for the Mid South West Growth Deal,” Ms Erskine said in a statement.

“The Government must lift the current pause and ensure the region benefits fully from that wider package.

“The DUP will continue to press the Government to honour its commitments to this area.”

New Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Diana Armstrong, said she “looks forward to spades in the ground” as the countdown to the much-anticipated work on the Enniskillen Bypass begins.

Council Chairman, John McClaughry, blasted the pausing of the City Deal, which pledged funds for the redevelopment of Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre.

“The decision to pause the funding of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal will have a significant adverse impact on this rural region,” Mr McClaughry said.

