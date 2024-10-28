Former MLA Barton returns to FODC Council chamber

FORMER MLA Rosemary Barton is to return to local politics.

Ms Barton has been selected to fill the seat on Fermanagh and Omagh Council that was vacated by her UUP party colleague Diana Armstrong, who in turn has been selected to fill the seat vacated in the Assembly by Tom Elliot, with the former MLA recently appointed to the House of Lords.

A former councillor as well as an MLA, retired schoolteacher Ms Barton said she was looking forward to serving the people of Erne North once again, “and using every opportunity to help overcome the increasing daily challenges in the area.”

“While this is a rural area with an economy based around agriculture and the environment, it is also an area of great beauty so efforts to increase tourism in North Fermanagh must be to the mutual benefit of all,” she said.

“Working with FODC to help regenerate the village communities and economy throughout the area is a task I believe will have to be given priority in the very near future, along with the issues around the local hospital and deteriorating roads infrastructure.”

Ms Barton added, “My thanks to Diana Armstrong for the great help and support she was to the Erne North electorate, a councillor who was always willing to ‘rise to the challenge’ whether that be in the Council Chamber or dealing with general issues of concern.

“I wish her well as she takes up the ‘mantle’ of MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.”

A spokesperson for the UUP welcomed the decision.

“Rosemary brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication as a former MLA that will be a valuable asset to our team,” they said.

“We look forward to working alongside her to continue representing the interests of our community and delivering positive results for the people of Erne North.”

Ms Barton, who was first elected as a councillor in 2014, served as an MLA from 2016 until 2022. She narrowly missed out on retaining her seat in the Assembly in the May 2022 election.

This was widely accepted to be a result of the UUP’s decision to run two candidates in the five-seat Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency, with her colleague Mr Eilliot taking one of the seats.

