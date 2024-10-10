Former Fermanagh police officer jailed for 11 years

A FORMER police officer from Enniskillen has been jailed for 11 years after he admitted to attempting to murder his former partner and her mother at a funeral home in Scotland.

William ‘Bill’ McBurnie, aged 57, a photographer and former policeman, was sentenced to a total of 13 years, including two years of supervision on his release from prison.

At a court in Livingston in Scotland, he was also banned from driving for 16-and-a-half years and issued with indefinite non-harassment orders concerning both women.

Advertisement

Mr McBurnie previously pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Zoe and Beverly Turnbull at Livingston High Court, following the incident in Jedburgh in December 2022.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition