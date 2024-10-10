+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFormer Fermanagh police officer jailed for 11 years

Former Fermanagh police officer jailed for 11 years

Posted: 12:15 pm October 10, 2024

A FORMER police officer from Enniskillen has been jailed for 11 years after he admitted to attempting to murder his former partner and her mother at a funeral home in Scotland.

William ‘Bill’ McBurnie, aged 57, a photographer and former policeman, was sentenced to a total of 13 years, including two years of supervision on his release from prison.

At a court in Livingston in Scotland, he was also banned from driving for 16-and-a-half years and issued with indefinite non-harassment orders concerning both women.

Advertisement

Mr McBurnie previously pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Zoe and Beverly Turnbull at Livingston High Court, following the incident in Jedburgh in December 2022.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Rise in anti-social behaviour across Fermanagh Tackling the tragedies on Fermanagh roads Man accused of setting fire to his home gets bail

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:15 pm October 10, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA