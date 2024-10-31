Fireworks back with a bang in Fermanagh tonight!

Return of Enniskillen Fireworks. Fiacre ODonnell, Encirc, Pat Blake & Noelle McAloon Enniskillen BID. With some scary characters who are all looking forward to a busy Halloween in Enniskillen.

FIVE years on from fireworks last lighting up the skies of Enniskillen they are back and Encirc are delighted to be able to make this happen.

The last time Enniskillen’s skyline was lit up on Halloween was back in 2019, having been called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions and the following years with finances and an ‘awareness of the cost of living crisis’ cited as factors by the council.

This year Experience Enniskillen has teamed up with Encirc, a leading glass manufacturing company, to save the day and bring back this much-loved event to the town.

Advertisement

“Encirc is committed to supporting our community and we want to support projects that have a social impact, projects that have a purpose and can make a difference,” said Fiacre O’Donnell, Sustainability Director at Encirc.

“The Fireworks festival was one of the biggest community events in our calendar and was hugely popular before Covid-19. The fireworks attract people to our county town from throughout Fermanagh and beyond.

“As a result, it was not a difficult decision for us to throw our support fully behind Enniskillen BID’s desire to bring back the fireworks.”

Encirc are delighted to be able to sponsor the fireworks and have been heartened by the reaction to the news that the fireworks are returning, “I think that just goes to prove how popular they are and what they mean to the people of Fermanagh,” said Fiacre.

The fireworks are part of a week long of celebrations starting with the Spooktacular 5k right up to the fireworks finale on Hallowe’en night.

“We should not underestimate the boost that this will bring to the local economy and it is very timely coming after the end of the summer season and before the Christmas rush,” Fiacre added.

“Noelle and Enniskillen BID deserve great credit for all the work they are putting in to deliver the fireworks and all the other exciting plans they have.

Advertisement

“Collaboration is vital especially here in Fermanagh where there is a regional imbalance in terms of investment.

“Together we are stronger so we are looking at how we can collectively join forces with other businesses and organisations to strategically map out a future for the betterment of everyone in this community.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition