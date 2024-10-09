+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh woman takes on major fundraising challenge
GOING THE DISTANCE... Enniskillen’s Mimi Millmore is doing the ‘Walk Of Dawn’ challenge barefoot.

Fermanagh woman takes on major fundraising challenge

Posted: 3:48 pm October 9, 2024

By Annie Flynn

EVERY year between October 10-13 the Samaritans hold a ‘Walk Of Dawn’, but not everyone does it barefoot.

This will be the case for Enniskillen’s Mimi Millmore, who is set to take on this even bigger challenge.

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail will be the location for the 11km trek at sunrise.

“I wanted to make this walk a challenging one, in hopes of receiving higher donations,” Mimi explained.

“I also wanted to make it a personal challenge to see what depths I could push myself to. The walk, the dark the cold and the climb are all in solidarity with those struggling to cope.”

The 23-year-old prepared for the Culicagh challenge by recently completing the ‘Old Man Of Storr’ in Scotland barefoot, and she is not taking on this quest alone.

“I will have family and friends supporting me. My dad will be joining also and Bella my dog too,” Mimi said.

The ‘Walk Of Dawn’ is to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Each participant will take part in this while independently fundraising for the charity.

Mimi has her own reasons for doing this particular fundraiser.

“Samaritans are so important to me because of what they support. Throughout time Northern Ireland and Scotland have had some of the highest statistics for suicides through Europe,” she said.

“It’s sadly something many people have a connection with, whether it’s with themselves or someone they love.”

Samaritans is a voluntary run charity where they provide 24-hour on-call support for anyone going through a mental health crisis across the UK and Ireland. They currently receive a phone call every 10 seconds.

If you would like to help support Mimi in this wonderful cause. You can do this by visiting dawnwalk.samaritans.org and searching for ‘Mimi’s Barefoot Walk With Dawn’, where you will find her story and link to donate.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call Samaritans on 116 123.

