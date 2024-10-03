Fermanagh teen allegedly drunk-in-charge of vehicle

A LISBELLAW teenager has appeared in court accused of being drunk-in-charge of a vehicle.

Christian Clarke (19) from Rabbitburrow Road is alleged to have committed the offence in the Wellington Road area of Enniskillen on September 8.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Clarke on continuing bail to return to court on October 14.

