Fermanagh strangulation accused to stand trial

A 36-year-old man is to stand trial on charges relating to a serious attack on a woman earlier this year.

Killian Lee McMackin from Ballylucas Road, Enniskillen but currently remanded in custody is charged with intentionally applying pressure on or to the throat or neck of the injured party affecting her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain

It is further alleged he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm as well as threatening to kill her.

During the same incident McMackin is also accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a male.

All matters are alleged to have occurred on February 25.

McMackin appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court today (Tuesday) pleading not guilty to each charge in turn.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Judge Richard Green adjourned the case until next month when a trial date is to be allocated.

Meanwhile McMackin was remanded in continuing custody.

