Fermanagh police renew Lisnaskea arson appeal

Posted: 2:40 pm October 30, 2024

POLICE in Fermanagh have renewed their appeal for information following a suspected arson attack in Lisnaksea in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, October 29).

The incident happened in the Lakeview area of the town at around 12.45am. Two vehicles in the area had been set alight, causing damage to both.

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesman said, “Enquiries are ongoing and we ask anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 44 of 29/10/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

