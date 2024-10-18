Fermanagh pharmacist Paul committed to the cause

COMMUNITIES pharmacies are slowly disappearing one by one throughout the North, but Hughes Pharmacy continues to serve the public with respect, almost 70 years after it was formed.

Hughes Pharmacy was set up in Enniskillen in 1955 by Laura Joan Hughes. Her son, Paul, joined the business 30 years later, opening a branch in Newtownbutler, and carrying on the tradition.

A worthy recipient of the Fermanagh Herald’s ‘Lifetime Achievement for Business Commitment Award’, Paul Hughes is inspired by the memory of his late mother to serve the local community.

“It means recognition for a lifetime of service to the community,” Mr Hughes told the Herald.

“My mother [Laura Joan] who set up Hughes Pharmacy gave her selflessly and completely to the community for most of her life. She worked up until she passed away when she was 80.

“I joined her in 1985 and I’ve been there since and we have been a completely family operation.”

Healthcare throughout the North is facing its toughest crisis to date. While pharmacies and chemists disappear one by one, the owner of Hughes Pharmacy remains committed to the cause.

“Community pharmacy is going through its worst phase through underfunding,” Mr Hughes explained.

“But I will keep going for another while at least. I feel I have an obligation to my community.

“They have supported me personally for 40 years, my mother for almost 70 years.

“I feel I have an obligation [to local people] and I will do my best to look after them.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007