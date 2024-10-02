Fermanagh pensioner feels he is being ‘left to die’

David Mace is suffering from tremors and vertigo, which is causing regular falls and has meant he is now confined to his home in rural Fermanagh, where he lives alone.

A LOCAL pensioner has told the Herald he feels like he is being “left to die” on his own, due to long delays in getting the help he desperately needs.

He also feels those responsible for providing the care he needs “don’t care” that he is struggling so much on his own.

David Mace is suffering from tremors and vertigo, which is causing regular falls and has meant he is now confined to his home in rural Fermanagh, where he lives alone.

Aside from the occasional visit from NIAS paramedics when he injures himself in a fall, David has been struggling to access support of any kind.

David spoke to this paper earlier this year after he was informed the Parkinson’s clinic at the SWAH he had previously attended for his condition – which he described as “a stage down from Parkinson’s, without the brain problem” – had been suspended.

While the Western Trust has now confirmed the clinics have resumed at the Enniskillen hospital, Mr Mace has been informed that due to the backlog it could be next year before he gets the appointment he was due to have months ago.

He is also facing a delay in getting home help, with waiting lists again cited as the reason.

“After several calls I eventually got through to Community Social Services,” said David, who has been trying every avenue to access the help he needs. “The lady I spoke to said yes, I was on their list – a waiting list- and I had to wait.

“I pointed out I was referred because my GP stated I could not manage, and also being disabled since June ‘21. She was not interested.”

David also told the woman he had previously spoken to the ‘Herald in a bid to raise awareness of the current situation.

“She said it didn’t matter what the Fermanagh Herald did, there was a waiting list and I had to wait.”

Adding he felt like nobody cared, he said, “So there it is, they will let me die and not provide any help.”

David previously told the ‘Herald his condition meant he could no longer look after himself nor his home properly, as it was severely limiting his ability to cook and clean properly.

“It is an effort to get out of bed or dressed,” he said.

“I have lost some six-and-a-half stone in the last year due to my continued ill health and not eating properly. I have had no help.”

