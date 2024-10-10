Fermanagh man raises £10,000 completing sail project

ALAN Currans has completed his epic sailing journey around Scotland and Ireland.

The retired outdoor education instructor set sail in April on his 132 day long trip to raise funds for the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen andn completed this voyage in memory of friends who died by suicide.

“In total we were away for 132 days, had 60 days at sea, 54 days lost due to poor weather and health issues, 18 days spent sight-seeing and awaiting crew changes,” said Alan.

Throughout the Voyage and Hope project he visited many islands where he stopped of to explore.

“We travelled 1607 or.8 nautical miles, used 580Ltrs of diesel, visited 59 different ports, marinas or anchorages. Islands visited were Aran and Gola (Donegal), Islay, Mull, Gometra, Tanera Beg, Orkney, Jura (Scotland), Rathlin (Antrim) and Bear Island (Cork), Inishmore and Inishbofin (Galway),” he said.

Alan had plenty of wildlife to keep him company on the long sail and kept a record of the animals he witnessed in the wild.

“Main wildlife sightings were nine Basking Sharks, three Minke Whale, in excess of 45 Bottlenose Dolphins, in excess of 20 Common Dolphin, two Sunfish, 11 Harbour Porpoise and numerous Seals! On land we spotted at least two dozen deer and heard cuckoo or corncrake at almost every anchorage around Scotland.”

The reason behind the project was to raise funds for the Aisling Centre’s psychotherapy and counseling services.

“It looks like we have reached if not surpassed our £10,000 target for donations. I’m delighted that together we have achieved so much and really appreciate all your encouragement, support and donations. There were some setbacks and inconveniences but overall, the journey was a fantastic experience.

“I’m looking forward to handing over a cheque to The Aisling Centre within the coming days in order that the funds can be put to good use as soon as possible,” Alan added.

