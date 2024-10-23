Fermanagh Lakeland Forum planned to close until 2027

It is expected the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen will close in December for the planned redevelopment, which will take over two years.

THE Council has released details of the alternative leisure facilities it is putting in place for the planned redevelopment of the Lakeland Forum, which is expected to take more than two years to complete.

The Council is due to meet in December to make the final decision on the proposed multi-million pound, state-of-the-art development of the county’s main leisure centre.

If passed – although there has been some controversy within the Council chamber as to the cost of the project – the Forum is expected to be closed shortly afterwards. It is expected to then remain closed until Spring 2027.

“The Council recognises that a project of this scale will have an impact and has developed a programme of alternative provision to ensure users of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum have access to a range of leisure facilities during the proposed redevelopment,” said a Council spokesman.

As such, the Council has announced several alternative temporary sites for its leisure facilities.

Firstly, the old tourist office across from the bus station in Enniskillen will be used as a fitness suite and for fitness classes, with some classes also being held at Fermanagh House.

The Council spokesman added leisure facilities are also available at the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown and the Castle Park Centre, Lisnaskea.

Regarding swimming, which has been of particular concern to many in the county, the Council said swimming lessons will be hosted at Omagh Leisure Centre, with details due to be published shortly.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.